Justice Chandrachud nominated as Executive Chairman of NALSA

Justice Chandrachud nominated as Exec Chairman of NALA

The term of Justice Chandrachud to the post would last till November 8

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 03 2022, 14:21 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2022, 14:21 ist

Justice D Y Chandrachud, a second senior-most judge in the Supreme Court, has been nominated as executive chairman of the National Legal Services Authority with immediate effect.

According to a gazette notification issued on Friday, September 2, President Droupadi Murmu nominated Justice Chandrachud to head the NALSA as executive chairman under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987.

The Chief Justice of India is the patron-in-chief of the NALSA.

The term of Justice Chandrachud to the post would last till November 8.

In a tweet, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju extended his greetings to Justice Chandrachud on his nomination.

 

Supreme Court
India News
NALSA
Justice D Y Chandrachud

