Justice Chandrachud nominated as Executive Chairman of NALSA

Justice D Y Chandrachud, a second senior-most judge in the Supreme Court, has been nominated as executive chairman of the National Legal Services Authority with immediate effect.

According to a gazette notification issued on Friday, September 2, President Droupadi Murmu nominated Justice Chandrachud to head the NALSA as executive chairman under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987.

The Chief Justice of India is the patron-in-chief of the NALSA.

Honble Dr. Justice D.Y. Chandrachud

Senior Judge, Supreme Court of India has been nominated as the Executive Chairman of the NATIONAL LEGAL SERVICES AUTHORITY.

I extend my very best wishes to him. pic.twitter.com/dwGhxr62NZ — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 3, 2022

The term of Justice Chandrachud to the post would last till November 8.

In a tweet, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju extended his greetings to Justice Chandrachud on his nomination.