Justice D Y Chandrachud takes oath as 50th CJI

Justice D Y Chandrachud sworn in as 50th Chief Justice of India

President Droupadi Murmu administered him the oath

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 09 2022, 10:12 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2022, 10:26 ist
D Y Chandrachud. Credit: PTI Photo

Justice Dhananjaya Yashwant Chandrachud was sworn in as the 50th Chief Justice of India on Wednesday.

President Droupadi Murmu administered him the oath at a brief ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Justice Chandrachud takes over as the head of India's Judiciary from Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, who demitted office on Tuesday.

D Y Chandrachud
India News
Chief Justice of India
Rashtrapati Bhavan

