Justice Gupta becomes first judge to be given virtual send off

Justice Deepak Gupta on Wednesday became the first judge, who was given a virtual send off due to COVID-19 lockdown as he demitted office as a Supreme Court judge after over three years' tenure.

In his words, he said the court during such times of pandemic must make an attempt to help the poorest of the poor.

"We cannot be like an ostrich hiding our head and say nothing is wrong with the judiciary. However under CJI S A Bobde, I am sure our judiciary will rise to the occasion," Justice Gupta said.

The Supreme Court Bar Association organised the farewell function on a virtual platform. Justice Gupta and his brother judges, as well as retired judges, joined to bid a warm adieu to him.

Responding to criticism of the Bar members that the judiciary was no longer independent or humane, Justice Gupta asked, "Where does the judiciary come? It comes from the Bar. When the bar charges exorbitant fees from business houses can they let it be when a poor person approach them."

He said when a judge sits in the court, he has to forget his religious beliefs and decide cases only on the basis of the Constitution.

"The constitution is our Bible, Quran, Geeta, Guru Granth Sahib and other religious books," Justice Gupta said.

In his speech, Justice Gupta also said his wife was his pillar of strength. She even gave him a hair cut on Wednesday to make him look presentable for the function, he said.

Justice Gupta: In a country which professes to be follower of rule of law and separation of powers, there is no alternative to a fearless and independent judiciary. Though I have been called an activist judge or lawyer, I never stepped out of the boundaries. I never broke it pic.twitter.com/77rOGTaN7X — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) May 6, 2020

SCBA President, Dushyant Dave said the large participation registered for the farewell event showed Justice Gupta's popularity among the members of the Bar. Dave reminded about the famous speech of Justice Gupta when he said dissent cannot be said to be anti-national.

Justice Gupta was sworn in as a judge of the Supreme Court on February 17, 2017.

Attorney General K K Venugopal commended Justice Gupta for several of his landmark judgements. Justice Gupta delivered 139 judgements including in 'Independent Thought Vs UoI' (2017) where SC held that a husband may be charged with rape for having sex with a minor wife.

"On dissent, you are the first judge to come out so strongly and openly which should have been said earlier. Your thoughts that citizen has a right to protest in a peaceful manner will never be forgotten. A very bold statement to make while holding office as a Supreme Court judge," he said.