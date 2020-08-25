Justice Mishra for separate SC bench to decide 2009 contempt case against Prashant Bhushan

A Supreme Court's bench led by Justice Arun Mishra on Tuesday ordered placing a 2009 contempt case against Prashant Bhushan before a separate bench to consider larger legal questions including its impact on right to free speech.

Justice Mishra, who is to demit office on September 2, said due to paucity of time, the matter can't be decided by the instant bench.

The bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai and Krishna Murari, directed for placing the matter before the Chief Justice of India for assigning it to an appropriate bench.

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for Bhushan, sought a direction for referring it to the Constitution bench due to larger legal questions arising out of the case. He also sought a notice to the Attorney General in the case.

The bench, however, said all these issues would be considered by the appropriate bench.

The court fixed the matter for consideration on September 10.

The 2009 contempt case against Bhushan and Tehelka magazine editor Tarun Tejpal arose out of the former's interview alleging corruption in half of 16 retired Chief Justices of India.

During the hearing, Dhavan said the question whether Articles 129 and 215 of the Constitution enabling the court to take Suo Motu contempt action are powers independent of other provisions of the constitution, particularly Articles 19 and 21, goes to the very heart of Bhushan's defence.

"How much of the court's free speech jurisprudence has to be read into Suo Motu contempt powers? This is an important question in this case," he said.

Justice Mishra said let these issues be decided by an appropriate bench.

The top court has convicted Bhushan of Suo Motu criminal contempt for two tweets made in June this year. It has concluded its hearing on sentence. Bhushan, for his part, declined to tender an apology in the matter.

