Justice Nagarathna in line to be first woman CJI in 2027

The Supreme Court Collegium led by Chief Justice of India has recommended names of nine judges, including three women, for elevation to the top court.

Justice Hima Kohli, Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, Justice B V Nagarathna of Karnataka High Court and Justice Bela Trivedi of the Gujarat High Court are among the names proposed by the Collegium, which consisted of five senior-most judges of the Supreme Court.

Of the three women judges, Justice Nagarathna would become the first woman Chief Justice of India in 2027, if her name is finally approved.

Among other recommendations are Karnataka High Court chief justice Abhay Kumar Oka, Gujarat High Court chief justice Vikram Nath and Sikkim High Court chief justice J K Maheshwari.

Justice C T Ravikumar, the second senior-most judge of the Kerala High Court, and Justice M M Sundaresh, the third senior-most judge of the Madras High Court, are the other judges recommended for elevation to the Supreme Court.

Of all, former Additional Solicitor General and senior advocate P S Narsimha has also been recommended for elevation from the Bar.

The recommendations of the Collegium, if accepted, would take the strength of judges in the top court up to 33. One vacancy would fall on Wednesday with the retirement of Justice Navin Sinha.

Notably, the recommendations from the Collegium come days after the retirement of Justice R F Nariman, who remained adamant on the name of Justice Akil Kureshi for elevation, causing a 22-month-long impasse on the appointment of judges in the Supreme Court.

The Collegium at present comprised Justices U U Lalit, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and L Nageswara Rao.