Justice Nariman recuses from hearing Vijay Mallya's plea

A Supreme Court judge on Monday recused from hearing a plea by fugitive industrialist, Vijay Mallya, pertaining to re-payments of bank debts. The court, however, pointed out to him not a single rupee has been repaid so far.

Justice R F Nariman, sitting with Justice S Ravindra Bhat, ordered to post the petition filed by Mallya for consideration before a bench where he would not a member.

Senior advocate S Guru Krishna Kumar, appearing for the promoter of defunct Kingfisher Airlines submitted that the other petitions filed by the petitioner were coming up for consideration before a separate bench.

Mallya challenged the validity of orders passed by the Karnataka High Court on October 5, 2018, and September 13, 2019. The State Bank of India and 20 other banks are respondents in the matter. They claimed Mallya owed over Rs 9,000 crore to them.