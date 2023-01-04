Justice Nazeer ends innings as Supreme Court judge

Described as a people's judge, who always kept atmosphere light in his courtroom, Justice S Abdul Nazeer on Wednesday ended his near six-year long innings in the Supreme Court.

Born on January 5, 1958 at Beluvai in Dakshina Kannada district, he enrolled as an advocate on February 18, 1983 after completing his LLB degree from SDM Law College, Mangaluru.

He practiced before the Karnataka High Court and was appointed as an additional Judge of the High Court on May 12, 2003. He became a permanent judge on September 24, 2004 and was elevated to the Supreme Court of India on February 17, 2017.

During his stint, Justice Nazeer was part of several landmark Constitution bench decisions including on right to privacy, triple talaq, Ayodhya case, demonetisation and free speech of lawmakers.

Speaking at his farewell function organised by SC Bar Association, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud appreciated Justice Nazeer for services rendered by him as a "collegial" colleague at the bench and in the Collegium.

Referring to his humble roots, Justice Chandrachud said, "He is a farmer at heart and it was a difficult life for Justice Nazeer to grow up on his uncle's farms and he had even scavenged for fish on the Perambur beach which used to wash up there. It was a journey from there."

The CJI also said, during his college days, Justice Nazeer was fond of theatre, wrote dialogues, shot scenes and was also the female lead singer in his own play.

"He is known for his Tulu songs," he said.

In his speech, SCBA president Vikas Singh said Justice Nazeer, in Ayodhya case, agreed to the unanimous verdict, which not only defy expectation but also demonstrated his true commitment to secularism and his willingness to serve judicial institution as true Indian. It also showed for him, 'nation first, himself as a judge second and himself as an individual last'.

In his speech, Justice Nazeer highlighted low representation of women in judiciary. He also said, "Majority of people assume state of affairs wrongly majorly because of misinformation in the society. Situation we see today is not as grim as it used to be."