Justice Reddy won everyone’s heart through his simplicity and humility: CJI Ramana

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Tuesday said Supreme Court judge Justice R Subhash Reddy won everyone’s heart through his simplicity and humility and he will always be remembered as a fair and hardworking judge.

Justice Ramana said throughout his tenure as a judge for 20 years in different high courts and the Supreme Court, Justice Reddy always upheld and protected the people’s liberties.

“Justice Subhash Reddy shall also be remembered for his dedicated commitment on the administrative side of the Supreme Court. Justice Reddy won everyone’s heart through his simplicity and humility. He will always be remembered as a fair and hardworking Judge," he said.

The CJI shared his view about Justice Reddy while sitting at the ceremonial bench on the latter's last working day.

Justice Reddy is the first judge from Telangana to become a Supreme Court judge after the new state was carved out.

He was also in the bench along with Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli.

Recalling his 40-year-long association with Justice Reddy, the CJI said his journey as a legal professional is marked by many milestones.

“I remember him as a young lawyer. He used to run from one court to another because of the volume of his work. He practiced for 22 years at Tribunals, Civil Courts, the Andhra Pradesh High Court and also before the Supreme Court in Civil, Criminal, Constitutional, Revenue, Taxation, Labour, Company and Service matters on both original and appellate side," Justice Ramana said.

Justice Reddy, during his tenure at the Supreme Court, dealt with several sensitive questions of law, and penned down more than 100 judgments.

“I have also shared a bench with him and have benefitted from his opinions and acumen. Justice Reddy is known for his compassion and consciousness about social realities. He shall also be remembered for his dedicated commitment on the administrative side of the Supreme Court”, said Justice Ramana.

Son of late R Jagannath Reddy and R Vishala Devi, Justice Subhash Reddy was born on 5 January 1957 in an agricultural family. He was elevated to the top court on November 2, 2018.

Watch latest videos by DH here: