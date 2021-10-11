Justice Satish Chandra Sharma takes over as Telangana HC CJ

Justice Satish Chandra Sharma was on Monday sworn in as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office in a brief ceremony held at Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and senior officials attended the function. Born on November 30, 1961 in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, Justice Sharma was the Acting Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court before being elevated as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court.

In 2003, he was designated as a Senior Advocate by the High Court of Madhya Pradesh at the young age of 42. Elevated as a Judge of Madhya Pradesh High Court in January 2008 and appointed as a Permanent Judge in January, 2010. He was transferred to Karnataka High Court in January this year.

