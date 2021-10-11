Justice Satish Chandra Sharma is now Telangana HC CJ

Justice Satish Chandra Sharma takes over as Telangana HC CJ

Justice Sharma was the Acting Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court before being elevated as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 11 2021, 13:46 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2021, 13:46 ist
Justice Satish Chandra Sharma. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Justice Satish Chandra Sharma was on Monday sworn in as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office in a brief ceremony held at Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and senior officials attended the function. Born on November 30, 1961 in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, Justice Sharma was the Acting Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court before being elevated as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court.

In 2003, he was designated as a Senior Advocate by the High Court of Madhya Pradesh at the young age of 42. Elevated as a Judge of Madhya Pradesh High Court in January 2008 and appointed as a Permanent Judge in January, 2010. He was transferred to Karnataka High Court in January this year. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Telangana
High Court
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kashmir receives season’s first snowfall

Kashmir receives season’s first snowfall

Sweet taste of Squid Game success for SK candy couple

Sweet taste of Squid Game success for SK candy couple

Five upcoming Big B movies to look forward to

Five upcoming Big B movies to look forward to

Nuclear option: Earth's climate panacea or poison?

Nuclear option: Earth's climate panacea or poison?

Climate justice: Rich nations dodge finance pledge

Climate justice: Rich nations dodge finance pledge

Follow 'Navratri' dress code or pay fine: Bank to staff

Follow 'Navratri' dress code or pay fine: Bank to staff

Chhetri scores 77th international goal, equals Pele

Chhetri scores 77th international goal, equals Pele

Blow to researchers as Covid portal set to fall silent

Blow to researchers as Covid portal set to fall silent

 