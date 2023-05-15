Justice to be done in Manipur: Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday directed strict action against the perpetrators of violence in Manipur and assured the state complete support of the Centre in ensuring lasting peace, according to an official statement.

The directives came after Shah held a series of meetings with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, representatives of Meitei and Kuki communities and other stakeholders to review the measures taken in the last two days for restoring peace to the state.

He also urged discussions with all factions and spread the message of peace. He assured justice would be done, according to the statement.

Shah directed strict action against the perpetrators of violence and assured complete support and help of the central government for ensuring lasting peace, the statement said.

The home minister assured that the government would take all measures to protect various communities in the state.

He stressed on expediting the process of relief and rehabilitation so as to minimise the suffering of the people, the statement said.

Violent clashes broke out in the northeastern state after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the 10 hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The clashes were preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.

At least 73 people were killed, 231 injured and 1,700 houses, including religious places, burnt in the ethnic violence that rocked the state, said officials.