Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother test coronavirus positive

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted to a private hospital here, sources said on Tuesday.

He was admitted to Max Hospital, Saket on Monday, they said.

Follow live updates on coronavirus here

"He has tested positive for COVID-19," a source said.

Recently, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra was admitted to a Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon after showing symptoms of COVID-19.