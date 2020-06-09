Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother test coronavirus positive

Scindia and his mother test COVID-19 positive

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 09 2020, 15:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2020, 15:56 ist
Jyotiraditya Scindia file photo

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted to a private hospital here, sources said on Tuesday.

He was admitted to Max Hospital, Saket on Monday, they said.

"He has tested positive for COVID-19," a source said.

Recently, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra was admitted to a Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon after showing symptoms of COVID-19.

