Scindia inaugurates IndiGo's Guwahati-Pune flight

Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurates IndiGo's Guwahati-Pune flight

The daily flight will depart from Guwahati airport at 10.40 PM and arrive at Pune airport at 2.15 AM

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 16 2021, 15:28 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2021, 15:34 ist
Jyotiraditya Scindia. Credit: PTI file photo

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has inaugurated IndiGo's daily flight between Guwahati and Pune, the airline said in a statement on Thursday.

The daily flight, which was launched Wednesday evening, will depart from the Guwahati airport at 10.40 PM and arrive at the Pune airport at 2.15 AM, the statement said.

The return flight will depart at 2.50 AM and land at the Guwahati airport at 6.05 AM, it added.

The airline said it currently operates more than 500 weekly flights from four cities of Assam including Guwahati, Silchar, Dibrugarh and Jorhat.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jyotiraditya Scindia
Indigo
Guwahati
Pune
India News
flights

Related videos

What's Brewing

Maggi milkshake, chips curry: 2021's weird food combos

Maggi milkshake, chips curry: 2021's weird food combos

In Pics | World’s most admired men in 2021

In Pics | World’s most admired men in 2021

Shark bites are rare - here's how to make them rarer

Shark bites are rare - here's how to make them rarer

DH Toon | Virat Kohli is 'hogging all the headlines'

DH Toon | Virat Kohli is 'hogging all the headlines'

It’s awkward being a woman in the metaverse

It’s awkward being a woman in the metaverse

DH Radio | Hits & Misses of OTT in 2021

DH Radio | Hits & Misses of OTT in 2021

Keechant Sewell to be first woman to lead NYC police

Keechant Sewell to be first woman to lead NYC police

What does B'luru stand to lose? Heritage and memories

What does B'luru stand to lose? Heritage and memories

 