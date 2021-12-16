Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurates IndiGo's Guwahati-Pune flight

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has inaugurated IndiGo's daily flight between Guwahati and Pune, the airline said in a statement on Thursday.
The daily flight, which was launched Wednesday evening, will depart from the Guwahati airport at 10.40 PM and arrive at the Pune airport at 2.15 AM, the statement said.
The return flight will depart at 2.50 AM and land at the Guwahati airport at 6.05 AM, it added.
The airline said it currently operates more than 500 weekly flights from four cities of Assam including Guwahati, Silchar, Dibrugarh and Jorhat.
