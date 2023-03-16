K Kavitha to be quizzed by ED in Delhi excise case on March 16

Kavitha to be quizzed by ED in Delhi excise case today

Heavy security has been deployed outside her residence in Delhi

DH Web Desk
  • Mar 16 2023, 08:53 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2023, 08:53 ist
BRS MLC K Kavitha. Credit: PTI Photo

BRS MLC K Kavitha will be questioned by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday in the Delhi excise policy case. 

More to follow...

K Kavitha
Enforcement Directorate
Delhi
