Kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal shot dead in Jalandhar

Kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal shot dead in Jalandhar

Police suspect eight to ten bullets were pumped into the Kabaddi player

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Mar 14 2022, 22:55 ist
  • updated: Mar 14 2022, 22:55 ist
Sandeep Nangal. Credit: Social media

Kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal was shot dead on Monday evening by some unidentified assailants in Punjab's Jalandhar district, police said. The incident took place when a Kabaddi tournament was in play at Mallian Kalan village of Shahkot.

Jalandhar (Rural) Deputy Superintendent of Police (Nakodar) Lakhwinder Singh confirmed the report.

Police suspect eight to ten bullets were pumped into the Kabaddi player. They said further investigation was under way.

Check out DH's latest videos:

 

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

kabaddi
Punjab
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Musk challenges Putin to fight, with Ukraine as prize

Musk challenges Putin to fight, with Ukraine as prize

Ganga water quality of bathing standard, says govt

Ganga water quality of bathing standard, says govt

Killer pothole claims one more life in Bengaluru

Killer pothole claims one more life in Bengaluru

Earth may have developed in outer solar system: Study

Earth may have developed in outer solar system: Study

IMA's Twitter handle hacked, renamed after Elon Musk

IMA's Twitter handle hacked, renamed after Elon Musk

Capital surprise: View from a hotel

Capital surprise: View from a hotel

 