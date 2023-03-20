Kailash Gahlot tables Outcome Budget in Delhi Assembly

Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday presented the Outcome Budget of the city in the Assembly.

The Outcome Budget was introduced in 2017-18 as a tool linking the budget with outcomes to capture the progress of various schemes, programmes and projects; and final deliverables from the citizens' perspective.

The Outcome Budget for 2022-23 showed that out of 124 critical indicators of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, 54 per cent were “on track”.

For the transport department, out of 88 indicators, 69 per cent were on track.

Gahlot said in the education sector, Delhi saw commendable results in both classes 10 and 12 in CBSE boards. Government schools recorded a pass percentage of 98 at the 12th level and 97 per cent at 10th level for academic session 2021-22.

"CCTV cameras have been commissioned in 83 per cent of Delhi government schools. More than 90 per cent of these schools under DOE are marking the attendance of their students online on a daily basis," Gahlot said.