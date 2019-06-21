Kaleshwaram Lift irrigation project dedicated to nation

Creating a history of sorts, the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) comprising three barrages and five pump houses has been dedicated to the nation at Medigadda in Jayashankar-Bhupalapally district of Telangana on Friday.

Chief Ministers of Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, Devendra Fadnavis and Y S Jaganmohan Reddy and Governor of AP and Telangana E S L Narasimhan were present during the dedication ceremony.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the main architect of the project who arrived at Medigadda in a chopper along with his wife took part in rituals in a specially erected Yaga Shala to appease river goddess Godavari through Jala Sankalpa Homam by Sringeri Peetha before he embarked on a series of launches of different components of the project.



The massive project taken up at a cost of Rs 80,500 crore is aimed at lifting water from the Godavari in six stages to supply it to Kondapochamma Sagar, which is at a height of 618 metres. The pump houses are being constructed to lift 2 TMC of water every day this year.

Preparations are going on to lift 3 TMC of water from the next year. To lift such a huge quantum of water, the project is using the largest pumps in the country.



On May 2, 2016, KCR laid the foundation stone at Kannepally for the Kaleswaram project. Within three years major components such as barrages, pump houses have been completed and construction of the reservoirs is being fast-tracked. Barrages are constructed at Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla. Water from these barrages will be utilized to fill Yellampally and Sriram Sagar projects. With this, the Godavari river will flow for 199 Kms in Telangana.



Through the Kaleswaram projects, additionally, 20 lakh acres will be provided with water in Karimnagar, Rajanna Sircilla, Siddipet, Medak, Yadadri, Nalgonda, Sangareddy, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Kamareddy, Nirmal, Medchel, and Peddapally Constituencies.

It is estimated that for the lifting of 2 TMC water from Kaleswaram, 4992.47 MW power is required. For lifting of the 3 TMC water, 7, 152 MW of power is required and arrangements are being made to ensure adequate power supply.





Salient Features of the Kaleshwaram Project



Length of water supply route-------1, 832 Kms

Gravity Canal--------------------------1531Kms

Tunnel routes--------------------------203 Kms

Pressure Mains/Delivery Mains--- 98 Kms

Lifts--------------------------------------20

Pump Houses--------------------------19

Electricity required--------------------4992.47 MWs

Reservoirs-------------------------------19

Storing capacity of the reservoirs----141 TMCs