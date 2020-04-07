Maharashtra: Kalyan, Dombivali borders sealed

Kalyan, Dombivali borders sealed to contain spread of COVID-19

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 07 2020, 17:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2020, 17:06 ist

Civic authorities have ordered sealing of borders of the Kalyan and Dombivali cities here in Maharashtra with immediate effect to check the spread of coronavirus.

In an order issued on Monday, Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryavanshi said it was absolutely essential to seal the borders of the two cities.

Police personnel have been deployed to ensure strict implementation of the directive.

The order will not be applicable to the essential and emergency services, the commissioner said.

Till Monday, the Thane region, which includes Kalyan and Dombivali cities, reported 85 coronavirus cases and nine deaths.

A total of 175 surveillance teams are pressed into service in the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation area to identify clusters for containment. The number of such teams in Thane and Navi Mumbai is 214 and 178, respectively, an official earlier said. 

