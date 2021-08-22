Kalyan Singh was nationalist, deeply committed to serving people: VP Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday condoled the death of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, describing him as a nationalist and an exemplary leader.
An ailing Singh died on Saturday in Lucknow.
Also read: Kalyan Singh, the hardcore ‘Hindutva’ face of BJP
He was 89.
"Pained by the demise of former Chief Minister of UP, Shri Kalyan Singh... He was a nationalist and an exemplary leader who was deeply committed to serving people. My thoughts are with his bereaved family and followers," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
How selective breeding may help reefs survive heating
Indian children at high risk of climate crisis impacts
In Pics | Traditional Onam sadhya dishes you should try
'Potentially hazardous' asteroid to pass by Earth today
So what’s in an Onam ‘sadhya’?
The rise and rise of Hombale Films
DH Toon | Petrol is cheaper in Taliban's Afghanistan?