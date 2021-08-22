Kalyan Singh was deeply committed to serving people: VP

Kalyan Singh was nationalist, deeply committed to serving people: VP Naidu

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 22 2021, 00:23 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2021, 00:23 ist
Former UP CM Kalyan Singh passed away at age 89. Credit: PTI Photo

 Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday condoled the death of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, describing him as a nationalist and an exemplary leader.

An ailing Singh died on Saturday in Lucknow.

Also read: Kalyan Singh, the hardcore ‘Hindutva’ face of BJP

He was 89.

"Pained by the demise of former Chief Minister of UP, Shri Kalyan Singh... He was a nationalist and an exemplary leader who was deeply committed to serving people. My thoughts are with his bereaved family and followers," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kalyan Singh
M Venkaiah Naidu 
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

How selective breeding may help reefs survive heating

How selective breeding may help reefs survive heating

Indian children at high risk of climate crisis impacts

Indian children at high risk of climate crisis impacts

In Pics | Traditional Onam sadhya dishes you should try

In Pics | Traditional Onam sadhya dishes you should try

'Potentially hazardous' asteroid to pass by Earth today

'Potentially hazardous' asteroid to pass by Earth today

So what’s in an Onam ‘sadhya’?

So what’s in an Onam ‘sadhya’?

The rise and rise of Hombale Films

The rise and rise of Hombale Films

DH Toon | Petrol is cheaper in Taliban's Afghanistan?

DH Toon | Petrol is cheaper in Taliban's Afghanistan?

 