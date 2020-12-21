Kamal Haasan's MNM releases 7 point governance and economic agenda ahead of Tamil Nadu polls

Special pay for homemakers as a recognition of their “hard work”, internet connection for every household, e-governance that would ensure all benefits reach the people at their doorsteps, and introduction of a “prosperity line”.

These are part of the seven-point agenda that Makkal Needhi Maiam, founded by actor Kamal Haasan in February 2018, would act upon on a priority basis if it were to win the elections and come to power. The governance and economic agenda of MNM was released by Kamal Haasan on Monday in Kanchipuram as the state stares at its most crucial Assembly elections in recent times.

Honest and speedy governance, e-homes, modern villages, pay for women homemakers, Green Revolution Plus, Environmental Health, and Prosperity Line are the seven agendas that Kamal Haasan outlined for a prosperous Tamil Nadu which he said would turn into a $1 trillion economy once MNM comes to power.

Dr Santhosh Babu, civil servant-turned-politician who explained the contours of the seven-point agenda, said the mantra for successful governance is honesty at the top level. “If the leader is honest, people working under him will deliver the same,” he said.

MNM projects itself as a “change agent” in Tamil Nadu, which has been ruled alternatively by DMK and AIADMK since 1967. The party has identified corruption as malice that has interrupted or hindered the development in the southern state.

“Our aim is to ensure that people do not have to visit any government office to avail services. When politicians can meet people at their homes during elections, why cannot services be delivered to them at their doorsteps? We will provide quality services to the people,” Kamal Haasan told reporters, after releasing the agenda.

Contending that the agenda was conceived by experts who have enough experience in respective fields, Kamal Haasan admitted that fulfilling the promises made by his party would be expensive financially. “Yes. I agree. But when it is necessary for people, nothing is expensive,” he justified.

He also said that the 'below poverty line' (BPL) would be replaced with a Prosperity Line by raising the living standards of the people. Kamal Haasan also said women homemakers will be given a pay as a “recognition to their hard work” and promised to implement schemes aimed at womenfolk. The MNM also promised to make agriculture a “profitable business” by introducing schemes that will help farmers.