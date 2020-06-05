Kamal Hasaan launches campaign to sensitise people on COVID-19

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) on Friday (June 5) launched Naame Theervu (We are the solution) campaign to get this metropolis out of the COVID-19 Red Zone by sensitising people on the need to maintain personal hygiene like wearing masks and washing hands frequently.

MNM President and actor Kamal Haasan registered as the first volunteer of the campaign that would also help the needy as coronavirus cases multiply in this Tamil Nadu capital. He said volunteers can register by dialing a mobile number (6369811111), while people in distress can also use the same number to seek help.

“If not for Good Samaritans who provided food to the needy and took care of them, hunger would have taken over coronavirus in killing the people. We are launching this movement to reclaim Chennai and convert it into a Green Zone from the current Red Zone,” Kamal Haasan told a virtual press conference.

He said the Naame Theervu campaign will ensure the distribution of masks to the general public and placing hand sanitisers at public places, besides asking people to make washing hands a perpetual habit. Kamal Haasan said the movement would volunteers to donate things needed for the poor, to deliver them to the needy and to distribute masks to the general public.

In a video released to announce the launch of the movement, Kamal Haasan takes on Prime Minister Narendra Modi by subtly telling that “banging the plates” will not help anyone get food on them, before talking about the Naame Theervu programmee.

During the course of the interaction with journalists, Kamal Haasan also said governments in Kerala, Karnataka, and Odisha were performing well in alleviating the sufferings of the people during the Covid-19 pandemic, besides bringing the spread of the virus under control.

“This is an initiative to resurrect the city that nurtured the dreams of many people, including mine into reality. With your participation and people’s contribution, we can seek a simple solution to every problem. This is putting into action the thought that has fuelled us through such tough times,” Kamal Haasan said.