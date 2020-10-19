Kamal Nath will be sent notice for his 'item' jibe: NCW

Kamal Nath will be sent notice for his 'item' jibe against MP minister: NCW chief

Addressing a poll meeting on Sunday Nath said the Congress candidate was a "simple person" unlike the opponent who was an "item"

  • Oct 19 2020, 16:13 ist
NCW chief said that she will also write to the Election Commission over the matter. Kamal Nath, Credit: PTI

National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma said on Monday the panel will send a notice to Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath for his "item" jibe against state minister Imarti Devi.

Sharma said that she will also write to the Election Commission over the matter.

Read | Kamal Nath's 'item' remark reflects Congress's crooked mentality, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Addressing a poll meeting on Sunday in Gwalior's Dabra town, where the BJP has fielded Imarti Devi, Nath said the Congress candidate was a "simple person" unlike the opponent who was an "item".

In a tweet on Sunday, the NCW chief said, "Sending Kamal Nath a notice and will be writing to @ECISVEEP."

Imarti Devi and 21 other MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia had resigned from the Congress and the state Assembly and joined the BJP in March which led to the fall of the Kamal Nath government.

Bye-elections for 28 Madhya Pradesh Assembly seats will be held on November 3 and counting of votes will be held on November 10. 

