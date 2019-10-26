Kamlesh Tiwari's wife becomes Hindu Samaj Party pres

Kiran Tiwari, the wife of slain saffron leader Kamlesh Tiwari, was on Saturday appointed the president of Hindu Samaj Party, which was founded by her controversial husband.

Speaking to reporters here, Kiran slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for what she alleged ''disrespect'' to her husband and not accepting her demands to honour him.

Kamlesh Tiwari had been brutally killed in his office here last week allegedly by two youths, who were upset over the former's objectionable remarks over Prophet Mohammed. Eight people have so far been arrested from different parts of the country in connection with the murder.

Kiran sought capital punishment for the killers of her husband. ''The killers must be hanged....the trial should be quick,'' she said.

She also slammed the UP government for not accepting her demand to install a statue of her husband and also name a park after him. ''The chief minister (Yogi Adityanath) gave me rs. 15 lakh to buy my silence,'' she said.

Apparently casting doubt on the investigation, she said that there were several questions the answers to which were yet to be given.

Kamlesh's mother had earlier held BJP leader Shiv Kumar Gupta responsible for the murder. Tiwari and Gupta were locked in a legal battle over ownership of a temple at Mehmoodabad area in Sitapur district. The slain saffron leader's family has demanded NIA probe into the killing saying that it had no faith in the state police.

Tiwari was shot dead at latter's office in the state capital of Lucknow last week. According to the police two youths, who were clad in saffron, opened fire at Tiwari at his office at Khursheed Bagh locality in the city killing him on the spot. The youths had entered Tiwari's office on the pretext of offering him sweets.

Tiwari had been known for his controversial remarks. He had been arrested earlier for his making objectionable remarks on Prophet Mohammed.