Kanchipuram set for darshan of Lord Athi Varadar

Lord Athi Varadar rises from the tank of the famed Sri Varadaraja Perumal Temple in Kanchipuram, 70 kms from here, once in 40 years. After 1979 when the once-in-a-lifetime event was celebrated, the temple town is gearing up to open its gates for lakhs of pilgrims who will throng the town to take a glimpse at Athi Varadar.

The 48-day-long festivities will begin on Monday during which pilgrims can have a darshan of the Lord Athi Varadar from 5 am to 8 pm everyday till August 17, when the celebrations end. The idol will be kept in a reclining position for the first 40 days of the darshan (from July 1 to August 9) and in a standing posture for the last eight days (from August 10 to August 17).

While pilgrims from across the country will be allowed to pay obeisance from 5 am to 5 pm, residents of the temple town will get an opportunity to have a glimpse of the Lord from 5 pm to 8 pm.

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department of the Tamil Nadu government has allotted Rs 29 crore for the celebrations and arrangements to be made for pilgrims. The event was last held from July 2, 1979 to August 17,1979 and before that, it was held in 1939.

Officials involved in the preparations said the rising of Athi Varadar is one of the most important events at the Varadaraja Perumal Temple in Kanchipuram and a person can witness the celebrations only once in his lifetime or maximum twice.

The 10-foot long Athi Varadar, made out of fig tree, was brought out of the temple pond on Friday and is kept at the Vasantha Mandapam of the temple. From Monday morning, the Lord will give darshan to pilgrims, whose number is expected to be anywhere between 50,000 to 70,000 per day.

Besides free darshan and entry through Rs 50, pilgrims can also book special darshan by paying Rs 500 on www.tnhrce.org. The idol which has a close semblance to the presiding deity of the Varadaraja Perumal temple was put inside the sprawling temple tank during the 16th century to preserve it from invaders. Before the 16th century, Athi Varadar was reportedly the presiding deity of the temple.

P. Ponniah, Kanchipuram District Collector said three temporary bus terminuses have been set up to facilitate passenger movement for the next 48 days. “Pilgrims can use the shuttle services to come to the town for darshan of the Lord. Inside the temple premises, three medical camps have been organised and we have parked several fire engines,” he said.

Since lakhs of pilgrims are expected to converge at Kanchipuram, Ponniah said water dispensers and mobile toilets have been installed at several locations in the city.