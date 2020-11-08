Kangana Ranaut calls Joe Biden 'Gajni', says he won't last more than a year

As congratulations poured in from world leaders and supporters for the 77-year-old Joe Biden, actress Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to take a dig at Biden. However, she congratulated the nation's 'homegirl' Kamala Harris.

Kangana took it to Twitter to congratulate the vice president-elect, and side-by-side took a jibe at Biden. The Manikarnika actress dubbed the president-elect as 'Gajni Biden' and said that Kamala may be the one who would run the show more than him.

“Not sure about Gajni Biden who’s data crashes every 5 minutes, all the medicines they have injected into him he won’t last more than a year, clearly Kamala Harris will run the show. When one woman rises, she makes the way for every woman. Cheers to this historic day. (sic)," she tweeted.

Not sure about Gajni Biden who’s data crashes every 5 minutes, all the medicines they have injected in to him he won’t last more than a year, clearly Kamal Harris will run the show.

When one woman rises, she makes the way for every woman.

Cheers to this historic day 👏👏👏 https://t.co/hpcy0YksRz — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 8, 2020

Needless to say, the Twitterati jummped in with mixed responses:

This post is mean @KanganaTeam. People have chosen Joe due to his merits. They both would make a great team. I appreciate you but please don’t demean such a respectful person!! — Amandeep Kaur (@Amandee42704055) November 8, 2020

Pehle "Neta Bose", now "Kamal" Harris. Achha hai Kamal Hassan nahin bola. And wishing death upon the POTUS is apparently okay now, because a Sanghi is doing it. Waah — Random_Opinions 🏹 (@Bhaktbusting) November 8, 2020

I See U Becoming India's Prime Minister ❤️ — A K S H A Y (@ViratKohlisEra) November 8, 2020

Why you have to degrade someone EVERYTIME? — Klyn123 (@Klyn12341) November 8, 2020

Biden, who turns 78 on November 20, is the oldest person ever elected to the White House. Harris, the junior senator from California, is the first woman and first Indian-origin person to be elected vice president of the US.