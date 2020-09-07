Kangana Ranaut gets ‘Y’ level security from Centre

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been given Y-plus category security, after she claimed that she felt unsafe in Mumbai following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and her remarks against drug use in a section of the film industry as well as equating Mumbai with Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

The Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) decision came two days ahead of Ranaut's plan to visit Mumbai on Wednesday from her home state Himachal Pradesh. The Y-plus category cover entails the deployment of about 10 armed commandos who will work in shifts around the clock to provide security.

Expressing her gratitude, Ranuat tweeted, "this shows that no one can crush a patriot in the country. I am thankful to Home Minister Amit Shah...Had he (Amit Shah) wanted, he would have told me to visit Mumbai later but he respected India's daughter and acknowledged my self-respect. Jai Hind."

Welcoming the Centre's decision, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur described Ranaut as the "daughter of Himachal Pradesh". In a video statement, he said, “I have got information that a commando team of the CRPF has been provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs for her security yesterday (Sunday). I welcome this decision and also express my gratitude to union home minister... her security is important for us."

Thakur said the state police would provide security at the actor’s Manali residence. “If it is necessary, Himachal Pradesh is ready to provide her security during her tours,” he said.

On Sunday, the Chief Minister said the state government decided to provide the actor security after her father and sister sought protection for her.

Recently, BJP leader Ram Kadam had asked the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government to provide police protection to Ranaut since "she wanted to expose the Bollywood drug nexus".

Ranaut responded saying that she feared Mumbai Police more than the "movie mafia", and would prefer security either from Himachal Pradesh or the Centre.

To this, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, "We kindly request her not to come to Mumbai. This is nothing but an insult to Mumbai Police." The actor hit back in a tweet, "Why is Mumbai feeling like Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir?"

Raut on Friday demanded that the Maharashtra government should take action against people defaming the city police while asking Ranaut to tour the PoK first to see the situation prevailing there.

Following this, Ranaut said she would return to Mumbai on September 9 and dared anyone to stop her.