Kangana Ranaut gets ‘Y’ level security from Modi govt

DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 07 2020, 11:31 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2020, 12:35 ist
Kangana Ranaut. Credit: AFP Photo

The Centre has approved ‘Y’ level security for actor Kangana Ranaut, according to an ANI report quoting sources. 

Under the 'Y' category, two personal security officers (PSOs) are appointed to provide security to a person. 

Ranaut has been on the news after her recent remarks on actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case, where she targetted big names from the Bollywood fraternity over nepotism and alleged drug abuse.

In a recent tweet, Ranaut had asked, "Why is Mumbai feeling like Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir?".

She had tagged a September 1 news report where Raut purportedly said she should not come back to Mumbai if she was afraid of the city police.

