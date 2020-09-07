Kangana Ranaut gets ‘Y’ level security from Modi govt

The Centre has approved ‘Y’ level security for actor Kangana Ranaut, according to an ANI report quoting sources.

Under the 'Y' category, two personal security officers (PSOs) are appointed to provide security to a person.

Ranaut has been on the news after her recent remarks on actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case, where she targetted big names from the Bollywood fraternity over nepotism and alleged drug abuse.

In a recent tweet, Ranaut had asked, "Why is Mumbai feeling like Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir?".

Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir? https://t.co/5V1VQLSxh1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 3, 2020

She had tagged a September 1 news report where Raut purportedly said she should not come back to Mumbai if she was afraid of the city police.