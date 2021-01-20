Kangana Ranaut summoned by Mumbai police over defamation case filed by Javed Akhtar

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has been summoned by Mumbai police in connection with a defamation case filed by lyricist Javed Akhtar.

The Juhu police station has asked Kangana to appear before it on January 22. In November, Akhtar had filed the defamation case against her in the Metropolitan Magistrate’s court in Andheri.

In his complaint, Javed Akhtar has referred to an interview that Kangana gave to a TV channel, which he claimed had harmed his reputation. He had urged for a defamation case to be registered against Kangana Ranaut under section 499 and 500 of IPC.