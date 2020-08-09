Kanpur man returns home two days after being 'buried'

Much to the surprise of his family, a Kanpur man returned home after being presumed dead.

A resident of Om Purwa in Chakeri, Ahmad Hassan returned home two days after his funeral was conducted, reported BusinessWorld.

Hassan left his home on August 2 after an argument with his wife and had been missing since then. It was then that his kith and kin decided to file a report at the nearby police station.

The family even buried a body on August 5, after identifying it as Hassan’s.

But much to everyone's surprise, two days later, Hassan came back home.

“Due to a verbal spat with my wife, I left home. On the way, a man helped me and I worked in a factory. I came back home on Friday after getting paid for my work. My house was locked when I reached home but my neighbours recognised me. They called the police and they brought me to the police station. On returning home, I found that I was declared dead. I came to know that the body was buried. I am alive,” he told the media.

The challenge that lies ahead of the police is to identify who the man that Hassan’s family buried is.

“We don't think that there is a need to take (action) against the family as they did it in confusion,” said SSP Preetinder Singh regarding whether Hassan’s family would face repercussions for misidentifying the body.