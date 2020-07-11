Kanpur Police Raid: Slain gangster Vikas Dubey's properties on ED radar

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a probe into the alleged properties of gangster Vikas Dubey, who was gunned down in an 'encounter' with the police near Kanpur on Friday.

According to the police sources, the ED has sought details of properties of the slain gangster and also those in the name of his family members and associates.

ED has sent a letter to the Kanpur police seeking information in this regard, sources said. A case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) could be registered by the ED at a later stage.

The police officials in Kanpur said that Vikas had amassed huge wealth in the past over three decades through his criminal activities and had also made investments in the real estate.

Sources said that the gangster had toured around a dozen foreign countries in the past few years and might also have purchased flats and apartments in some nations.

Vikas reportedly owned several houses in Kanpur, Lucknow and some other cities in the country. He also had bought lands at many places, sources said.

Jai Bajpai, a Kanpur based businessman and, who was in the police custody, used to look after the investments made by the gangster, police sources said.

Meanwhile, a team of the special task force (STF) of the state police would be visiting Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh from where Vikas was 'arrested' on Thursday.

Police sources here said on Saturday that the STF would be quizzing the liquor trader in Ujjain, who had allegedly provided shelter to Vikas during his stay there.

The STF team would also examine the footage of the CCTV inside the famous 'Mahakal' Temple in Ujjain. Vikas had been 'arrested' from the temple premises.

Vikas was gunned down in a controversial 'encounter' with the police near Kanpur on Friday morning.