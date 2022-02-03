Kareem seeks chairman’s ruling on Rajya Sabha not admitting Pegasus amendment

After Rajya Sabha Secretariat refused to admit amendments on Pegasus, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha floor leader Elamaram Kareem on Thursday sought a ruling from Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on the reasons for omission, when Lok Sabha has admitted similar amendments, describing the "unilateral" action in the Upper House as "completely undemocratic and unethical."

Kareem wrote to Naidu saying that this action "could create an impression among the public that the Rajya Sabha Secretariat deliberately excluded the amendments which deal with incidents that could "expose the Centre" and that it was "quite unfortunate and condemnable" that such a decision has been taken violating the basic right of an MP.

DH on Wednesday reported that Lok Sabha had admitted amendments on Pegasus by eight Opposition MPs while the Rajya Sabha had not admitted a single one. At least around half-a-dozen MPs in Rajya Sabha, including Kareem, Congress' KC Venugopal and CPI(M)'s John Brittas, had submitted amendments on Pegasus but none of the 99 amendments mentioned Pegasus. Lok Sabha had admitted a total of 232 amendments.

Kareem said he had submitted 10 amendments, the maximum an MP can submit, but only eight were admitted. The omitted ones pertained to Pegasus and the failure of the Centre in effectively dealing with the pandemic and formulating a comprehensive vaccine policy. He said several other MPs' amendments on both the subjects were disallowed.

"Nowhere in the list of admitted amendments can we find the word Pegasus or a sentence regarding the state-sponsored illegal surveillance over the people. Points that could expose the Union Government regarding their failure in the management of the pandemic are also excluded. It is the House to decide whether these amendments are to be considered or not," he said.

Quoting Rule 16 in the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States, he said the amendments on the Motion of Thanks are to be moved in such form "as may be considered appropriate by the chairman." So, he said it is the discretion of the chair whether to admit or disallow amendments but for that also, there should be certain grounds on which the decision is taken.

"You may also note the fact that similar amendments were admitted to Lok Sabha. Only in Rajya Sabha, this categorical exclusion has happened. So, the Upper House cannot escape from its responsibility to maintain transparency in revealing the reason for this exclusion,” Kareem said.

Emphasising that transparency is the beauty of democracy, he said greater transparency and openness will further strengthen democracy and Parliamentary procedures.

