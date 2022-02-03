Kareem seeks chair’s ruling on RS not admitting Pegasus

Kareem seeks chairman’s ruling on Rajya Sabha not admitting Pegasus amendment

Kareem wrote to Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, questioning the move when Lok Sabha admitted amendments

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 03 2022, 18:00 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2022, 18:01 ist
Rajya Sabha under way. Credit: PTI File Photo

After Rajya Sabha Secretariat refused to admit amendments on Pegasus, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha floor leader Elamaram Kareem on Thursday sought a ruling from Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on the reasons for omission, when Lok Sabha has admitted similar amendments, describing the "unilateral" action in the Upper House as "completely undemocratic and unethical."

Kareem wrote to Naidu saying that this action "could create an impression among the public that the Rajya Sabha Secretariat deliberately excluded the amendments which deal with incidents that could "expose the Centre" and that it was "quite unfortunate and condemnable" that such a decision has been taken violating the basic right of an MP.

Also Read — Chennai lawyer sends notice to NYT on Pegasus article

DH on Wednesday reported that Lok Sabha had admitted amendments on Pegasus by eight Opposition MPs while the Rajya Sabha had not admitted a single one. At least around half-a-dozen MPs in Rajya Sabha, including Kareem, Congress' KC Venugopal and CPI(M)'s John Brittas, had submitted amendments on Pegasus but none of the 99 amendments mentioned Pegasus. Lok Sabha had admitted a total of 232 amendments.

Kareem said he had submitted 10 amendments, the maximum an MP can submit, but only eight were admitted. The omitted ones pertained to Pegasus and the failure of the Centre in effectively dealing with the pandemic and formulating a comprehensive vaccine policy. He said several other MPs' amendments on both the subjects were disallowed.

"Nowhere in the list of admitted amendments can we find the word Pegasus or a sentence regarding the state-sponsored illegal surveillance over the people. Points that could expose the Union Government regarding their failure in the management of the pandemic are also excluded. It is the House to decide whether these amendments are to be considered or not," he said.

Also Read — FBI confirms it bought spyware from Israel's NSO Group

Quoting Rule 16 in the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States, he said the amendments on the Motion of Thanks are to be moved in such form "as may be considered appropriate by the chairman." So, he said it is the discretion of the chair whether to admit or disallow amendments but for that also, there should be certain grounds on which the decision is taken.

"You may also note the fact that similar amendments were admitted to Lok Sabha. Only in Rajya Sabha, this categorical exclusion has happened. So, the Upper House cannot escape from its responsibility to maintain transparency in revealing the reason for this exclusion,” Kareem said.

Emphasising that transparency is the beauty of democracy, he said greater transparency and openness will further strengthen democracy and Parliamentary procedures.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Pegasus
Lok Sabha
Rajya Sabha

Related videos

What's Brewing

Explained: How to calculate tax on income from crypto

Explained: How to calculate tax on income from crypto

Elizabeth II's reign a second 'golden age' for Britain?

Elizabeth II's reign a second 'golden age' for Britain?

Saving for a rainy day? Your umbrella just got costlier

Saving for a rainy day? Your umbrella just got costlier

Kim Jong Un rides white horse in new propaganda video

Kim Jong Un rides white horse in new propaganda video

Covid breathalyser test for mass screening developed

Covid breathalyser test for mass screening developed

Direction easier but didn't make me money: Belawadi

Direction easier but didn't make me money: Belawadi

Here’s what we know about Omicron’s 'sister' BA.2

Here’s what we know about Omicron’s 'sister' BA.2

 