Kargil Diwas: Rajnath Singh, service chiefs pay tributes

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 26 2022, 09:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2022, 09:14 ist
Image taken from Twitter. Credit: @ANInews

As the nation marks Kargil Diwas, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and service chiefs—Army chief General Manoj Pande, Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar & Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari—paid tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in the 1999 Kargil War and laid wreaths at the National War Memorial in Delhi, on Tuesday.

 

Meanwhile PM Modi, and President Droupadi Murmu also paid tributes to soldiers.

https://twitter.com/rashtrapatibhvn/status/1551742506315919361

 

More to follow...

Kargil Vijay Diwas
Vijay Diwas
Rajnath Singh
Kargil

