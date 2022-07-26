Kargil Diwas: Rajnath Singh, service chiefs pay tributes

As the nation marks Kargil Diwas, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and service chiefs—Army chief General Manoj Pande, Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar & Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari—paid tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in the 1999 Kargil War and laid wreaths at the National War Memorial in Delhi, on Tuesday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in the 1999 Kargil War and lays a wreath at the National War Memorial in Delhi, on #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/i0fYv519L7 — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2022

The three service chiefs - Army chief General Manoj Pande, Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar & Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari - lay wreaths at the National War Memorial in Delhi, on #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/OpognHb2Bj — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2022

Meanwhile PM Modi, and President Droupadi Murmu also paid tributes to soldiers.

कारगिल विजय दिवस मां भारती की आन-बान और शान का प्रतीक है। इस अवसर पर मातृभूमि की रक्षा में पराक्रम की पराकाष्ठा करने वाले देश के सभी साहसी सपूतों को मेरा शत-शत नमन। जय हिंद! pic.twitter.com/wIHyTrNPMU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2022

