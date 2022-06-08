Karnataka, Allahabad HC get one additional judge each

An additional judge each was on Wednesday appointed to the high courts of Karnataka and Allahabad, the law ministry said.
While Cheppudira Monnappa Poonacha, an advocate, was appointed as an additional judge of the Karnataka High Court, Syed Waiz Mian, a judicial officer, was elevated as an additional judge of the Allahabad High Court.
Mian's order said he has been appointed till January 4, 2023.
