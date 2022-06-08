Karnataka, Allahabad HC get one additional judge each

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 08 2022, 22:16 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2022, 22:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An additional judge each was on Wednesday appointed to the high courts of Karnataka and Allahabad, the law ministry said.

While Cheppudira Monnappa Poonacha, an advocate, was appointed as an additional judge of the Karnataka High Court, Syed Waiz Mian, a judicial officer, was elevated as an additional judge of the Allahabad High Court.

Mian's order said he has been appointed till January 4, 2023.

Karanataka
India News
Allahabad High Court
Allahabad
Karnataka High Court

