Karnataka, Assam, Tripura inform SC of Class 12 board exams cancellation

Karnataka, along with the states of Assam and Tripura informed the Supreme Court on Monday that they have cancelled Class 12 state board exams in view of the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

The Karnataka government, however, submitted before a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari that no final decision has yet been taken on Class X board examinations.

Also Read | Optional exams for class 12 to be held between August 15-September 15, CBSE tells SC

After taking on record submissions by the States, the bench posted a PIL by advocate Anubha Shrivastava Sahai for consideration on Tuesday.

The petitioner earlier said out of 28 States, six States had already conducted the Class XII board examinations and 18 States had cancelled it. However, four States namely, Assam, Punjab, Tripura and Andhra Pradesh have not cancelled the examination as of now.

Subsequently, Assam, Punjab and Tripura have also cancelled the Class XII board examinations.