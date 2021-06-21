Class 12 exams of K'taka, 2 states cancelled, SC told

Karnataka, Assam, Tripura inform SC of Class 12 board exams cancellation

  Jun 21 2021
Karnataka, along with the states of Assam and Tripura informed the Supreme Court on Monday that they have cancelled Class 12 state board exams in view of the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

The Karnataka government, however, submitted before a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari that no final decision has yet been taken on Class X board examinations.

After taking on record submissions by the States, the bench posted a PIL by advocate Anubha Shrivastava Sahai for consideration on Tuesday.

The petitioner earlier said out of 28 States, six States had already conducted the Class XII board examinations and 18 States had cancelled it. However, four States namely, Assam, Punjab, Tripura and Andhra Pradesh have not cancelled the examination as of now.

Subsequently, Assam, Punjab and Tripura have also cancelled the Class XII board examinations.

