Karnataka Bhavan employee tests COVID-19 positive

An employee in the Karnataka Bhavan here tested COVID-19 positive on Saturday.

A 28-year old employee working in housekeeping section in Karnataka Bhavan-1 at Chanakyaouri tested positive. He had last checked into work on June 8. Since he had mild symptoms, the doctors have advised him to take treatment from home.

The officials also working on his contact tracing and his primary contact in Karnataka Bhavan will be tested soon. Those employees come to his contact are asked to home quarantine , said an official in Karnataka Bhavan.

The entire building of the Bhavan will be sanitised as per the health protocol.

The Karnataka Bhavan has already taken all precautionary steps and asked only asymptomatic employees should be attend the duty.