India Political Updates Live: New Parliament building inauguration stirs political pot; TMC, AAP, CPI(M) to boycott

The inauguration of the new Parliament building by PM Modi has been churning the political pot in the the nation. So far, Trinamool Congress, AAP and CPI (M) have announced to boycott the inauguration ceremony. Meanwhile, other Opposition parties are discussing among themselves to jointly announce skipping the event in protest against not inviting President Droupadi Murmu to the ceremony. Track political updates from all over the country, right here with DH.
Why does the Opposition want President to inaugurate new Parliament building?
Congress president Mallkarjun Kharge and other leaders like Manish Tiwari and Shashi Tharoor have pointed out that the President should be inaugurating the new Parliament building.
According to the Constitution, the powers of President entailexecutive, legislative, judiciary, emergency, and military powers. The legislative powers included both Houses of the Parliament, that is Lok Sabha (Lower House) and Rajya Sabha (Upper House).
In Article 79 it is further stated that, “There shall be a Parliament for the Union which shall consist of the President and the two Houses--Council of States (Rajya Sabha) and the House of People (Lok Sabha).”
New Parliament building inauguration stirs political pot; TMC, AAP, CPI(M) to boycott
Khader as Speaker: Leadership vacuum for Congress in Coastal Karnataka?
Soft-spoken, amicable and yet, an indomitable voice against communal politics, former minister and Mangaluru MLA U T Khader has held the fort for Congress in the Hindutva hotbed of Coastal Karnataka.
The Congress' move to nominate him for the Legislative Assembly Speaker's post has raised concerns about the leadership vacuum it would create for the party in the coastal region.
CPI(M) to boycott inauguration of new Parliament building
Meghalaya oppn party chief on hunger strike seeking review of ‘unfair’ job reservation policy
To put pressure on the Meghalaya government to review the 1972 reservation policy, opposition Voice of the People's Party (VPP) chief Ardent Basaiawmoit started an indefinite hunger strike on Tuesday, claiming that it is “unfair and outdated”.
Since 1972, 40 per cent of the state government jobs are reserved for the Garo and Khasi communities each. Another five per cent is reserved for other tribes residing in the state while the remaining 15 per cent are for the general category.
Odisha's BJD says ready for early elections
The ruling BJD in Odisha on Tuesday said it was prepared to face an early election in the state.
Speaking to PTI, BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra said the party enjoys huge support among the people and it is prepared to go to the elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik anytime.
"I have heard about it and people are discussing it. This is a hypothetical question. If other stakeholders and the Election Commission of India are ready to hold an early election in Odisha, the BJD is prepared for it. We have a huge support among the people," he said, replying to a question on the issue.