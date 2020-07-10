CISF personnel dies due to Covid-19 in Mangaluru

Karnataka: CISF personnel dies due to Covid-19 in Mangaluru

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 10 2020, 15:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2020, 15:47 ist
Officials said this is the ninth Covid-19 death in CISF, which has recorded 1,137 cases so far. Credit: PTI Photo

A 58-year-old Assistant Sub Inspector of CISF posted in Mangaluru has died due to Covid-19, officials said on Friday.

K B Premsha, a resident of Kodagu in Karnataka and posted in Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MPRL), breathed his last on Thursday. He was admitted to a hospital in Mangaluru on July 5 and had tested positive two days later.

Follow latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

Officials said this is the ninth Covid-19 death in CISF, which has recorded 1,137 cases so far.

CISF said 20 personnel have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours while 22 have recovered during this period. At present, 410 CISF personnel are undergoing treatment while the rest have recovered.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
CISF
Mangaluru

What's Brewing

The rise and fall of Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey

The rise and fall of Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey

Took Hydroxychloroquine and it worked, says Bolsonaro

Took Hydroxychloroquine and it worked, says Bolsonaro

Scientists find new formula to calculate dog's age

Scientists find new formula to calculate dog's age

Fair and unlovely: India confronts dark-skin bias

Fair and unlovely: India confronts dark-skin bias

 