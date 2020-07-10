Karnataka: CISF personnel dies due to Covid-19 in Mangaluru

A 58-year-old Assistant Sub Inspector of CISF posted in Mangaluru has died due to Covid-19, officials said on Friday.

K B Premsha, a resident of Kodagu in Karnataka and posted in Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MPRL), breathed his last on Thursday. He was admitted to a hospital in Mangaluru on July 5 and had tested positive two days later.

Officials said this is the ninth Covid-19 death in CISF, which has recorded 1,137 cases so far.

CISF said 20 personnel have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours while 22 have recovered during this period. At present, 410 CISF personnel are undergoing treatment while the rest have recovered.