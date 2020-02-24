Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa to attend banquet hosted for US president Donald Trump

Yediyurappa to attend banquet hosted for US Prez Trump

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  Feb 24 2020
  • updated: Feb 24 2020, 23:32pm ist

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will attend the banquet hosted for US President Donald Trump, here, on Tuesday.

As per the tour programme of the CM, he will be landing in national capital on Tuesday 2 pm  and will attend the banquet.

On Tuesday, the US President will meet Indian President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where a banquet will be hosted in his honour.

Telangana Chief Minsiter K Chandrashekar Rao will also attend the banquet as the Rashtrapati Bhavan had extended invitation to him also.

