BSY enjoys idlis after meeting BJP chief, Rajnath Singh

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa takes a break, enjoys idlis at restaurant after meeting BJP chief, Rajnath Singh

He had on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 17 2021, 14:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2021, 14:22 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa meets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

 Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa after meeting BJP chief J P Nadda and Union Minister Rajnath Singh enjoyed a plate of idlis and vadas at a restaurant at the Ashoka Hotel in Delhi on Saturday.

He had on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ever since Yediyurappa has come to Delhi, speculation is rife of his possible replacement as chief minister although he has dismissed such rumours saying, "not at all and such a situation has not yet come".

His visit to the Sagar Ratna restaurant at the hotel, near the Karnataka Bhavan, was unexpected.

Yediyurappa had idlis and vadas along with coffee. He was at the restaurant along with his son B Y Vijayendra and grandson Shashidhar Mardi, and MLC Lehar Singh besides personal secretary Girish Hosur.

After separate meetings with Nadda and Singh, the chief minister said that he was told to strengthen the party in the state and ensure it comes to power again.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

B S Yediyurappa
Karnataka
Narendra Modi
Rajnath Singh
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Europe Floods: Aerial pics show scale of devastation

Europe Floods: Aerial pics show scale of devastation

Danish Siddiqui's photos unveil the world's dark side

Danish Siddiqui's photos unveil the world's dark side

After conquering Earth, Bezos eyes frontier in space

After conquering Earth, Bezos eyes frontier in space

DH Toon | DIY Olympic medal ceremony inspired by govt?

DH Toon | DIY Olympic medal ceremony inspired by govt?

How to make yum pancakes with a healthy twist

How to make yum pancakes with a healthy twist

This innovation makes paper bags stronger, reusable

This innovation makes paper bags stronger, reusable

 