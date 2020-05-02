Karnataka Coronavirus Zones: Check out Red, Orange, Green Zone districts and list of permitted, prohibited activities

The government, on Friday, announced that the coronavirus lockdown will be extended for two weeks beyond May 4, but with some easing of restrictions.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement that in view of "significant gains in the COVID-19 situation", areas with few or no cases would see "considerable relaxations".

The MHA also issued new guidelines to regulate different activities in this period, based on the risk profiling of the districts of the states into Red (hotspot), Orange, and Green zones. The new guidelines have permitted considerable easing of restrictions in Green and Orange zones. These zones have been classified in terms of districts with either zero confirmed cases till date; or, no confirmed case in the last 21 days.

Here's the full list of activities permitted and prohibited in Red Zone, Green Zone and Orange Zone districts in Karnataka: