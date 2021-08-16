Karnataka govt, 9 others get exemption to use drones

Karnataka government and nine other entities have got a conditional exemption from the Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Rules, 2021 to undertake activities using drones from the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The Karnataka government has been granted an exemption to conduct drone-based aerial surveys to create urban property ownership records in Bengaluru.

The National Health Mission in Mumbai has been granted an exemption for conducting experimental BVLOS drone flights to deliver essential healthcare items in tribal areas of Jawhar in Palghar district.

The Gangtok Smart City Development can now undertake aerial surveys for the project while the IISCO Steel plant in West Bengal's Burnpur has been granted permission for conducting perimeter surveillance of the plant.

Two training academies — Asia Pacific Flight Training Academy, Hyderabad and Blue Ray Aviation, Gujarat — have been granted exemption for conducting remote pilot training using drones.

Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited in Chennai got an exemption for conducting drone-based aerial spraying to assess crop health and prevent crop disease while Mahindra & Mahindra got the same for conducting drone-based agricultural trials and precision spraying on paddy and hot pepper crops in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh respectively.

Bayer Crop Science in Mumbai also got permission for conducting drone-based agricultural research activities and agricultural spraying.

Pune-based Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology has got an exemption from the rules for conducting atmospheric research at these five locations -- IITM Bhopal, NDA Pune, Karad airport, Osmanabad airport and Mohammed Airfield, Farrukhabad.

