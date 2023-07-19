K'taka HC stays investigation in FIR against Malaviya

Karnataka HC stays investigation in FIR against Amit Malaviya for tweets against Rahul Gandhi

Malaviya claimed that the complaint is bald and the same was filed with the agenda of browbeating and tyrannising him with criminal prosecution.

Ambarish Bhat
Ambarish Bhat, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 19 2023, 19:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2023, 19:57 ist
BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya. Credit: Twitter/@amitmalviya

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday stayed till the next date of hearing further investigation in the FIR registered against BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malaviya for his tweets against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the interim order observing that the tweet was against a leader of a political party and hence, it cannot be regarded as against a group/class or as promoting enmity between groups/classes so as to attract offence under IPC section 153A.

Upon a complaint filed by Ramesh Babu, an office bearer of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), High Grounds police in Bengaluru had registered an FIR on June 27, 2023 under IPC sections 505 (2), 153A and 120B. The complaint stated that Malaviya through his tweet had targeted Rahul Gandhi and projected the relation he shares with the Muslims in a wrong way and the same would lead to hatred between people of different religions and propagate communal disharmony.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly adjourned as BJP MLAs tear bill copies, throw them at Dy Speaker's face

Malaviya claimed that the complaint is bald and the same was filed with the agenda of browbeating and tyrannising him with criminal prosecution. The petitioner was represented by Tejaswi Surya, Member of Parliament from Bengaluru South and also an advocate. The advocate termed the complaint as politically motivated and expressed apprehension that there is a possibility of the petitioner being arrested.

In his interim order, Justice M Nagaprasanna cited the judgement of the Apex Court in Patricia Mukhim vs State of Meghalaya case, and noted that since the tweet in question was against the leader of a political party, it cannot be considered as promoting enmity between groups or classes as contemplated under IPC section 153A.

“The tweet, which has become the fulcrum of the allegation, is against an individual. If the tweet is against an individual, how it has created disharmony and enmity on the ground of religion, race, place of birth or residence is not divulged in the complaint,” the court noted.

The court further said, “If further investigation and proceedings are permitted, prima facie, the same would become an abuse of process of law.”

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Karnataka High Court
Karnataka HC
Amit Malviya
BJP
Congress
Rahul Gandhi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Woman sends garbage bags to ex via Swiggy Instamart

Woman sends garbage bags to ex via Swiggy Instamart

Tribal man urinated upon by nine men in Andhra Pradesh

Tribal man urinated upon by nine men in Andhra Pradesh

Prabhas' first look from 'Project K' released

Prabhas' first look from 'Project K' released

'Barbie' has 'existential crisis' about real world

'Barbie' has 'existential crisis' about real world

IFFM to celebrate 25 years of Karan Johar's cinema

IFFM to celebrate 25 years of Karan Johar's cinema

Cops search suburban Vegas home regarding Tupac murder

Cops search suburban Vegas home regarding Tupac murder

 