HC verdict on hijab vital step towards equality: Sawant

Karnataka HC verdict on hijab important step towards equality: Pramod Sawant

On Monday, a Karnataka High Court's special bench dismissed all petitions seeking direction for permission to wear hijab in classrooms

IANS
IANS, Oanaji,
  • Mar 16 2022, 14:22 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2022, 14:22 ist

Goa's caretaker Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday welcomed the judgement of the Karnataka High Court on the hijab row, saying the verdict would usher inequality in educational institutions.

"I welcome the judgement of the Hon'ble High Court of Karnataka verdict over Hijab row. It has upheld that the Constitution is supreme.

Also Read | Hijab row: K'taka HC says unseen hands at work to engineer social unrest and disharmony 

"The verdict will give the right to Educational Institutes to prescribe the dress code and is an important step towards bringing equality," Sawant tweeted.

On Monday, a Karnataka High Court's special bench dismissed all petitions seeking direction for permission to wear hijab in classrooms.

The HC stated that "wearing of hijab is not an essential part of Islam. Prescription of uniform is constitutional and students can't object to it."

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Goa
Pramod Sawant
India News
Karnataka High Court
Hijab row

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Omicron linked to common respiratory illness in kids'

'Omicron linked to common respiratory illness in kids'

Pakistani truck artist gives new flair to kicks

Pakistani truck artist gives new flair to kicks

Kareena Kapoor Khan to make digital debut with Netflix

Kareena Kapoor Khan to make digital debut with Netflix

DH Toon | Focus on studies, until...

DH Toon | Focus on studies, until...

Vadas, pakodas to cost more as edible oil prices rise

Vadas, pakodas to cost more as edible oil prices rise

How tree-planting could help or harm the planet

How tree-planting could help or harm the planet

16-year-old brings back 'working children' to schools

16-year-old brings back 'working children' to schools

The four questions that decided hijab row verdict

The four questions that decided hijab row verdict

 