Karnataka HC verdict on hijab important step towards equality: Pramod Sawant

Goa's caretaker Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday welcomed the judgement of the Karnataka High Court on the hijab row, saying the verdict would usher inequality in educational institutions.
"I welcome the judgement of the Hon'ble High Court of Karnataka verdict over Hijab row. It has upheld that the Constitution is supreme.
"The verdict will give the right to Educational Institutes to prescribe the dress code and is an important step towards bringing equality," Sawant tweeted.
On Monday, a Karnataka High Court's special bench dismissed all petitions seeking direction for permission to wear hijab in classrooms.
The HC stated that "wearing of hijab is not an essential part of Islam. Prescription of uniform is constitutional and students can't object to it."
