Karnataka High Court grants interim relief to Twitter MD Manish Maheshwari

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 24 2021, 17:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2021, 17:14 ist
Twitter MD Manish Maheshwari. Credit: LinkedIn Photo/manishm345

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday granted interim relief to Twitter MD Manish Maheshwari and directed the Ghaziabad Police not to take any coercive steps against him. 

During the hearing, Twitter Managing Director Manish Maheshwari's counsel informed the High Court that his client is living in Bengaluru. The counsel said that the Supreme Court and the High Court have said that statement can be recorded through video-conferencing but Ghaziabad Police wants his personal presence.

The counsel also told the Karnataka High Court that he is an employee of the organisation and has nothing to do with the offence.

Justice G Nagendar adjourned the matter to June 29.

Manish had moved a petition before the Karnataka High Court challenging the notice issued by the Loni Border Police station in Ghaziabad district under section 41A  of CrPC. 

Ghaziabad Police had issued him a notice in connection with the case where a man was thrashed and his beard chopped off in Loni.

More to follow...

