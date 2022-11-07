Karnataka leader Satish Jarkiholi calls 'Hindu' word 'vulgar', Cong rejects statement

Top Karnataka Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi has courted controversy by dubbing the word 'Hindu' as 'vulgar', saying that the word does not have its origins in India, according to a clipping by ANI.
"The word Hindu, where did it originate from? Is it ours? It's Persian, from the region of Iran, Iraq, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan. What is the connection of the word Hindu with India? Then how can you accept it? This should be debated," he said, while addressing an event in Belagavi.
#WATCH| "Where has 'Hindu' term come from?It's come from Persia...So, what is its relation with India? How's 'Hindu' yours? Check on WhatsApp, Wikipedia, term isn't yours. Why do you want to put it on a pedestal?...Its meaning is horrible:KPCC Working Pres Satish Jarkiholi (6.11) pic.twitter.com/7AMaXEKyD9
— ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2022
The Congress has distanced itself from the statement, condemning the remarks "unequivocally".
Hinduism is a way of life & a civilisational reality. Congress built our Nation to respect every religion, belief & faith. This is the essence of India.
The statement attributed to Satish Jarkiholi is deeply unfortunate & deserves to be rejected. We condemn it unequivocally.
— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) November 7, 2022
Jarkiholi is the working president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee and has also served as a minister in Siddaramaiah's government.
More to follow...
