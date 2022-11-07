Satish Jarkiholi dubs 'Hindu' word 'vulgar', draws ire

Karnataka leader Satish Jarkiholi calls 'Hindu' word 'vulgar', Cong rejects statement

. Congress has distanced itself from the statement, condemning the remarks 'unequivocally'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 07 2022, 18:35 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2022, 18:39 ist
Top Karnataka Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi. Credit: DH Photo

Top Karnataka Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi has courted controversy by dubbing the word 'Hindu' as 'vulgar', saying that the word does not have its origins in India, according to a clipping by ANI

"The word Hindu, where did it originate from? Is it ours? It's Persian, from the region of Iran, Iraq, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan. What is the connection of the word Hindu with India? Then how can you accept it? This should be debated," he said, while addressing an event in Belagavi.

The Congress has distanced itself from the statement, condemning the remarks "unequivocally".

Jarkiholi is the working president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee and has also served as a minister in Siddaramaiah's government.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Belagavi
satish jarkiholi
Congress

What's Brewing

'Black Panther' sequel sees women in the forefront

'Black Panther' sequel sees women in the forefront

Why are we here?: Activists shunted to COP27 sidelines

Why are we here?: Activists shunted to COP27 sidelines

A look at Himachal's Chamba constituency ahead of polls

A look at Himachal's Chamba constituency ahead of polls

India’s 1st voter wanted to vote in person

India’s 1st voter wanted to vote in person

Kohli named ICC player of the month for October

Kohli named ICC player of the month for October

Namibian cheetahs hunt first prey on Indian soil

Namibian cheetahs hunt first prey on Indian soil

Elections revive HP's pandemic-hit printing businesses

Elections revive HP's pandemic-hit printing businesses

Kamal Haasan turns 68! Why he is a powerhouse of talent

Kamal Haasan turns 68! Why he is a powerhouse of talent

A billionaire emits 3 mn tonnes of CO2 a year: Report

A billionaire emits 3 mn tonnes of CO2 a year: Report

 