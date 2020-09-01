Karnataka, Maharashtra & Andhra Pradesh account for 45% of new Covid-19 cases: MoHFW

The Union Health Ministry on Monday said just three states — Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka — accounted for more than 45% of all new cases, with half of the new deaths in the last 24 hours also from these states.

Out of the 971 deaths, as many as 490 were in these states, which also recorded more than 35,800 fresh cases.

Taking Tamil Nadu into consideration, the number goes past the 42,300 (54% of total cases) mark out of more than 78,500 new cases, as per data. India has registered 78,512 cases in the last 24 hours (Sunday, 30th August). Seven states have contributed to 70% of such cases.

Of these, the maximum caseload (almost 21%) came from Maharashtra followed by Andhra Pradesh (13.5%), Karnataka (11.27%), Tamil Nadu (8.27%) and Uttar Pradesh (8.27%).

“This was always to be expected given India’s weak public health system. At this point, the virus is pretty much out of control and there is no possibility of reversing the extent of its spread. This epidemic will come to an end only when the virus has run its natural course, after which it will become endemic,” Ramanan Laxminarayan, Director, Centre for Disease Dynamics, Economics and Policy, Washington DC, told DH.

With the disease spreading into the hinterland, the Centre has decided to deploy high level central teams to Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha which are seeing a sudden surge in the number of Covid-19 cases and reporting high mortality.

Of these four states, Uttar Pradesh has the maximum number of active cases pegged at 54,666, followed by Odisha (27,219), Chhattisgarh (13,520) and Jharkhand, which has 11,577 active cases.

Asked why the numbers are on a decline in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai but not in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh or Karnataka, Laxinarayanan said, “The disease has run its course in the cities but it has not yet spread throughout these states.”