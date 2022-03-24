Karnataka: NIA to probe Harsha murder case

The National Investigating Agency (NIA) will probe the murder of Harsh, a Bajrang Dal worker, in Shivamogga.

The NIA registered an FIR on Wednesday after the case was handed over by the Karnataka Police, sources in the government told DH.

Harsha Nagaraj alias Harsha Hindu (27), was hacked to death by a local gang with whose members he allegedly had a rivalry over local and religious issues. Ten people were arrested by the Shivamogga police in connection with the case.

Karnataka Police had invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 against arrested persons.

Earlier, Union Minister for State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje in a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on February 22 sought a probe by the NIA.

Harsha was involved in organising support for the ban on hijab at colleges in Shivamogga district, police had said earlier.

Several BJP leaders also demanded an NIA probe alleging that there was a suspicion of a larger conspiracy behind the murder than a localized rivalry.

