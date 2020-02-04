Karnataka places border districts under coronavirus surveillance

The Karnataka government has placed border districts of Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Chamarajnagar and Mysuru under novel coronavirus surveillance following three positive cases in the neighbouring state Kerala.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, State Surveillance Unit, said in a bulletin on Tuesday that till date 63 travellers from the coronavirus-affected countries have been identified and 58 of them are under home isolation. "(the remaining) four passengers have left the country and one is admitted in a selected isolation hospital", it said.

Till date, 56 samples have been sent for testing; results of 39 of them available so far showed they are negative cases, the bulletin added. Three students, including a woman medico, from the Kerala who studied in Wuhan university in China had tested positive for the virus in the last few days, following which the LDF government declared the epidemic as a 'state calamity' on Monday night.