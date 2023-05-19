Karnataka Politics highlights: BJP should think why they lost the election, says Congress leader Priyank Kharge

BJP should think why they lost the election: Priyank Kharge
Delhi | The nominated CM and Deputy CM have come to take the final decision on the Council of Ministers. After having words with the general secretary in-charge and preparing final list, they will take it to Congress president. BJP should think about why they lost the election… pic.twitter.com/EoZ4kBGwwd
Decision on implementation of guarantee schemes soon after oath taking ceremony: DK Shivakumar
Soon after oath taking ceremony tomorrow, there will be first cabinet meeting. In the meeting, we will take a decision on implementation of guarantee schemes, says D K Shivakumar
14:59
Have come to invite our leaders personally, cabinet formation talks later, says DKS
Karnataka Deputy CM-designate DK Shivakumar says, "We have come to invite our leaders for tomorrow...They had come & given their sweat & proper directions. So, I wanted to invite them personally. Later, we are discussing the cabinet formation."
14:58
VIDEO | "We have come here to invite our leaders for tomorrow (swearing-in ceremony). I want to invite Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi and all other senior leaders of the party," says Karnataka Deputy CM-elect @DKShivakumar after reaching Delhi. pic.twitter.com/yXpZNzx9i3
Congress has not invited KCR, Kejriwal, Mayawati for swearing-in ceremony
Congress has not invited K Chandrasekhar Rao (BRS), Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy (YSR Cong), Mayawati (BSP) and Naveen Patnaik (BJD) for Siddaramaiah's swearing-in ceremony. Other Opposition leaders invited, according to sources.
14:04
'Congress means the inclusion of every caste, religion & community'
"Congress means the inclusion of every caste, religion & community. When Congress comes to power we need not ask, Congress will give equal representation to every community - not only to the leaders but also to people of that community...So, I don't think this is much of an issue," said Karnataka Congress leader UT Khader on demands arising from various communities for their leaders to be included in the cabinet. (ANI)
13:56
Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar arrive in Delhi for cabinet formation talks
NCP MP Supriya Sule congratulates Congress for landslide victory in K'taka polls
NCP MP Supriya Sule says, "I take this opportunity to congratulate Congress who worked exceptionally hard in this election...Everything in politics isn't about just winning an election, but serving the people & making sure that you do the right thing."
12:35
Mamata to not attend swearing-in ceremony
The Karnataka Chief Minister-designate Siddaramaiah and his other colleagues called to personally invite Trinamool Congress supremo and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for the swearing-in cermony tomorrow.
Mamata conveyed her best wishes and designated Dr. Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Trinamool's Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha, to attend the ceremony.
11:29
Should forget our individual aspirations, says G Parameshwara
#WATCH | "...This is the time when we all have to work together. This is the time when we should forget our individual aspirations. This is the time when we should fulfill the promises made to people...As I said, party is supreme. So, we need to look forward. There is 2024 Lok… pic.twitter.com/nZRPxYVIBn
'Some sacrifice required' says Cong's G Parameshwara, a day after cautioning party over Deputy CM post
"That is always there. Somebody will demand something, but that doesn't mean that it happens. That is why I said, some amount of sacrifice is required. So, it's okay. No problem," says Karnataka Congress MLA G Parameshwara, on Dalit community's demand for him to be given the Deputy CM post.
10:44
Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar to fly to Delhi shortly for Cabinet formation talks
VIDEO | Karnataka CM-elect Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM-elect DK Shivakumar arrive at Bengaluru Airport to leave for Delhi. pic.twitter.com/SkmlkFdorv
DK Shivakumar inspects prep for swearing-in ceremony tomorrow
#WATCH | Karnataka Deputy CM-designate DK Shivakumar inspected the preparation arrangements being made at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, for the swearing-in ceremony on 20th May. pic.twitter.com/ciQ2U95snG
DKS says he has invited many leaders for swearing-in ceremony tomorrow
VIDEO | "We have invited various leaders cutting across the party lines. I want all the leaders to please be a part of this great moment (swearing-in ceremony)," says Karnataka Deputy CM-elect @DKShivakumar at his residence in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/MHjbjAZoww
"...Why not? I would have been much happier if I got 50 seats," says Karnataka Congress MLA and a Lingayat leader, MB Patil when asked about the "tussle" arising out of Lingayat and Dalit communities' demand for Deputy CM posts for G Parameshwara and him amid the thumping victory of the party in Karnataka Elections.
09:47
"No, it is a decision of the high command to make DK Shivakumar the only Deputy CM. So, I don't think other things will rise," says Karnataka Congress MLA & former state minister, TB Jayachandra, on reports of MB Patil and G Parameshwara being upset over being denied Deputy CM posts.
08:48
On Lingayat community's deputy CM demand in Karnataka, Congress's MB Patil says party will 'take care' of it
When asked about the Lingayat community's demand for a Karnataka Deputy CM post for him, Congress MLA MB Patil said, "...Lingayats contesting on BJP tickets have been rejected. So, naturally, when we have come towards Congress, the expectations are high. They want a due share. I am confident that our party will take care of it." (ANI)
08:25
Supporters of Siddaramaiah seen outside his Bengaluru residence
#WATCH | Supporters of #KarnatakaCM-designate Siddaramaiah begin arriving outside his residence in Bengaluru. Traditional musical instruments being played.
Tight security measures in Bengaluru for VVIPs ahead of swearing-in ceremony
In preparation for the highly anticipated swearing-in ceremony of the new government at Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday, the city is abuzz with rigorous security arrangements and bandobast for the arrival of distinguished VVIPs.
Over a dozen ministers likely in first Siddaramaiah 2.0 Cabinet
Up to 15 or more Congress lawmakers are likely to be sworn-in as ministers in the new Siddaramaiah-led government, but choosing them will be challenging with senior leader G Parameshwara warning the party of repercussions if Dalits are neglected.
Bhupesh Baghel arrives in Bengaluru to attend Siddaramaiah's swearing-in ceremony
Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar reach 10 Janpath to meet Rahul Gandhi.
BJP should think why they lost the election: Priyank Kharge
CM-elect and Deputy CM-elect in Delhi to finalise council of ministers: Priyank Kharge
Siddaramaiah arrives at residence of Congress party general secretary KC Venugopal
Decision on implementation of guarantee schemes soon after oath taking ceremony: DK Shivakumar
Soon after oath taking ceremony tomorrow, there will be first cabinet meeting. In the meeting, we will take a decision on implementation of guarantee schemes, says D K Shivakumar
Have come to invite our leaders personally, cabinet formation talks later, says DKS
Karnataka Deputy CM-designate DK Shivakumar says, "We have come to invite our leaders for tomorrow...They had come & given their sweat & proper directions. So, I wanted to invite them personally. Later, we are discussing the cabinet formation."
Congress has not invited KCR, Kejriwal, Mayawati for swearing-in ceremony
Congress has not invited K Chandrasekhar Rao (BRS), Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy (YSR Cong), Mayawati (BSP) and Naveen Patnaik (BJD) for Siddaramaiah's swearing-in ceremony. Other Opposition leaders invited, according to sources.
'Congress means the inclusion of every caste, religion & community'
"Congress means the inclusion of every caste, religion & community. When Congress comes to power we need not ask, Congress will give equal representation to every community - not only to the leaders but also to people of that community...So, I don't think this is much of an issue," said Karnataka Congress leader UT Khader on demands arising from various communities for their leaders to be included in the cabinet. (ANI)
Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar arrive in Delhi for cabinet formation talks
NCP MP Supriya Sule congratulates Congress for landslide victory in K'taka polls
NCP MP Supriya Sule says, "I take this opportunity to congratulate Congress who worked exceptionally hard in this election...Everything in politics isn't about just winning an election, but serving the people & making sure that you do the right thing."
Mamata to not attend swearing-in ceremony
The Karnataka Chief Minister-designate Siddaramaiah and his other colleagues called to personally invite Trinamool Congress supremo and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for the swearing-in cermony tomorrow.
Mamata conveyed her best wishes and designated Dr. Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Trinamool's Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha, to attend the ceremony.
Should forget our individual aspirations, says G Parameshwara
'Some sacrifice required' says Cong's G Parameshwara, a day after cautioning party over Deputy CM post
"That is always there. Somebody will demand something, but that doesn't mean that it happens. That is why I said, some amount of sacrifice is required. So, it's okay. No problem," says Karnataka Congress MLA G Parameshwara, on Dalit community's demand for him to be given the Deputy CM post.
Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar to fly to Delhi shortly for Cabinet formation talks
DK Shivakumar inspects prep for swearing-in ceremony tomorrow
G Parameshwara arrives at Siddaramaiah's Bengaluru residence
DKS says he has invited many leaders for swearing-in ceremony tomorrow
"...Why not? I would have been much happier if I got 50 seats," says Karnataka Congress MLA and a Lingayat leader, MB Patil when asked about the "tussle" arising out of Lingayat and Dalit communities' demand for Deputy CM posts for G Parameshwara and him amid the thumping victory of the party in Karnataka Elections.
"No, it is a decision of the high command to make DK Shivakumar the only Deputy CM. So, I don't think other things will rise," says Karnataka Congress MLA & former state minister, TB Jayachandra, on reports of MB Patil and G Parameshwara being upset over being denied Deputy CM posts.
On Lingayat community's deputy CM demand in Karnataka, Congress's MB Patil says party will 'take care' of it
When asked about the Lingayat community's demand for a Karnataka Deputy CM post for him, Congress MLA MB Patil said, "...Lingayats contesting on BJP tickets have been rejected. So, naturally, when we have come towards Congress, the expectations are high. They want a due share. I am confident that our party will take care of it." (ANI)
Supporters of Siddaramaiah seen outside his Bengaluru residence
Tight security measures in Bengaluru for VVIPs ahead of swearing-in ceremony
In preparation for the highly anticipated swearing-in ceremony of the new government at Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday, the city is abuzz with rigorous security arrangements and bandobast for the arrival of distinguished VVIPs.
Read more
Over a dozen ministers likely in first Siddaramaiah 2.0 Cabinet
Up to 15 or more Congress lawmakers are likely to be sworn-in as ministers in the new Siddaramaiah-led government, but choosing them will be challenging with senior leader G Parameshwara warning the party of repercussions if Dalits are neglected.
Read more
Karnataka Governor to swear in Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar tomorrow in mega-event