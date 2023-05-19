Karnataka Politics Live: Mamata to give swearing-in ceremony a miss, designates TMC MP instead

  • updated: May 19 2023, 12:46 ist
  • 12:44

    NCP MP Supriya Sule congratulates Congress for landslide victory in K'taka polls

    NCP MP Supriya Sule says, "I take this opportunity to congratulate Congress who worked exceptionally hard in this election...Everything in politics isn't about just winning an election, but serving the people & making sure that you do the right thing."

  • 12:35

    Mamata to not attend swearing-in ceremony

    The Karnataka Chief Minister-designate Siddaramaiah and his other colleagues called to personally invite Trinamool Congress supremo and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for the swearing-in cermony tomorrow.

    Mamata conveyed her best wishes and designated Dr. Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Trinamool's Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha, to attend the ceremony.

  • 11:29

    Should forget our individual aspirations, says G Parameshwara

  • 11:18

    'Some sacrifice required' says Cong's G Parameshwara, a day after cautioning party over Deputy CM post

    "That is always there. Somebody will demand something, but that doesn't mean that it happens. That is why I said, some amount of sacrifice is required. So, it's okay. No problem," says Karnataka Congress MLA G Parameshwara, on Dalit community's demand for him to be given the Deputy CM post.

  • 10:44

    Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar to fly to Delhi shortly for Cabinet formation talks

  • 10:23

    DK Shivakumar inspects prep for swearing-in ceremony tomorrow

  • 10:06

    G Parameshwara arrives at Siddaramaiah's Bengaluru residence

  • 09:58

    DKS says he has invited many leaders for swearing-in ceremony tomorrow

  • 09:50

    "...Why not? I would have been much happier if I got 50 seats," says Karnataka Congress MLA and a Lingayat leader, MB Patil when asked about the "tussle" arising out of Lingayat and Dalit communities' demand for Deputy CM posts for G Parameshwara and him amid the thumping victory of the party in Karnataka Elections.

  • 09:47

    "No, it is a decision of the high command to make DK Shivakumar the only Deputy CM. So, I don't think other things will rise," says Karnataka Congress MLA & former state minister, TB Jayachandra, on reports of MB Patil and G Parameshwara being upset over being denied Deputy CM posts.

  • 08:48

    On Lingayat community's deputy CM demand in Karnataka, Congress's MB Patil says party will 'take care' of it

    When asked about the Lingayat community's demand for a Karnataka Deputy CM post for him, Congress MLA MB Patil said, "...Lingayats contesting on BJP tickets have been rejected. So, naturally, when we have come towards Congress, the expectations are high. They want a due share. I am confident that our party will take care of it." (ANI)

  • 08:25

    Supporters of Siddaramaiah seen outside his Bengaluru residence

  • 07:04

    Tight security measures in Bengaluru for VVIPs ahead of swearing-in ceremony

    In preparation for the highly anticipated swearing-in ceremony of the new government at Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday, the city is abuzz with rigorous security arrangements and bandobast for the arrival of distinguished VVIPs.

  • 07:02

    Over a dozen ministers likely in first Siddaramaiah 2.0 Cabinet

    Up to 15 or more Congress lawmakers are likely to be sworn-in as ministers in the new Siddaramaiah-led government, but choosing them will be challenging with senior leader G Parameshwara warning the party of repercussions if Dalits are neglected.

  • 07:01

    Karnataka Governor to swear in Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar tomorrow in mega-event