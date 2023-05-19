Karnataka Politics Live: Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar to fly to Delhi shortly for Cabinet formation talks

DK Shivakumar inspects prep for swearing-in ceremony tomorrow
#WATCH | Karnataka Deputy CM-designate DK Shivakumar inspected the preparation arrangements being made at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, for the swearing-in ceremony on 20th May. pic.twitter.com/ciQ2U95snG
DKS says he has invited many leaders for swearing-in ceremony tomorrow
VIDEO | "We have invited various leaders cutting across the party lines. I want all the leaders to please be a part of this great moment (swearing-in ceremony)," says Karnataka Deputy CM-elect @DKShivakumar at his residence in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/MHjbjAZoww
"...Why not? I would have been much happier if I got 50 seats," says Karnataka Congress MLA and a Lingayat leader, MB Patil when asked about the "tussle" arising out of Lingayat and Dalit communities' demand for Deputy CM posts for G Parameshwara and him amid the thumping victory of the party in Karnataka Elections.
"No, it is a decision of the high command to make DK Shivakumar the only Deputy CM. So, I don't think other things will rise," says Karnataka Congress MLA & former state minister, TB Jayachandra, on reports of MB Patil and G Parameshwara being upset over being denied Deputy CM posts.
On Lingayat community's deputy CM demand in Karnataka, Congress's MB Patil says party will 'take care' of it
When asked about the Lingayat community's demand for a Karnataka Deputy CM post for him, Congress MLA MB Patil said, "...Lingayats contesting on BJP tickets have been rejected. So, naturally, when we have come towards Congress, the expectations are high. They want a due share. I am confident that our party will take care of it." (ANI)
Supporters of Siddaramaiah seen outside his Bengaluru residence
#WATCH | Supporters of #KarnatakaCM-designate Siddaramaiah begin arriving outside his residence in Bengaluru. Traditional musical instruments being played.
Tight security measures in Bengaluru for VVIPs ahead of swearing-in ceremony
In preparation for the highly anticipated swearing-in ceremony of the new government at Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday, the city is abuzz with rigorous security arrangements and bandobast for the arrival of distinguished VVIPs.
Over a dozen ministers likely in first Siddaramaiah 2.0 Cabinet
Up to 15 or more Congress lawmakers are likely to be sworn-in as ministers in the new Siddaramaiah-led government, but choosing them will be challenging with senior leader G Parameshwara warning the party of repercussions if Dalits are neglected.
Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar to fly to Delhi shortly for Cabinet formation talks
Over a dozen ministers likely in first Siddaramaiah 2.0 Cabinet
Up to 15 or more Congress lawmakers are likely to be sworn-in as ministers in the new Siddaramaiah-led government, but choosing them will be challenging with senior leader G Parameshwara warning the party of repercussions if Dalits are neglected.
Karnataka Governor to swear in Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar tomorrow in mega-event